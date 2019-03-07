Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

The day has finally come. We are expecting warmer temperatures again. This morning, expect temperatures to start in the upper 30s and to warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s by this afternoon. We are seeing an Elevated Fire Danger risk for most of our higher elevations and northwest counties, and a Critical Fire risk for some areas in southeastern New Mexico today. Be on the look out for that and avoid any outdoor flames and sparks in these areas. Tomorrow, look for temperatures to be around 50 in the morning and to warm up to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. Tomorrow night, we have another cold front moving into the area bringing with it a chance for some showers for the western counties and weak thunderstorm possibility for our far eastern counties through Saturday morning. Saturday, anticipate temperatures to be in the upper 40s in the morning and to warm into the upper 60s by that afternoon.