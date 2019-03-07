Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

The day has finally come. We are expecting warmer temperatures again. This morning, expect temperatures to start in the upper 30s and to warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s by this afternoon. We are seeing an Elevated Fire Danger risk for most of our higher elevations and northwest counties, and a Critical Fire risk for some areas in southeastern New Mexico today. Be on the look out for that and avoid any outdoor flames and sparks in these areas. Tomorrow, look for temperatures to be around 50 in the morning and to warm up to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. Tomorrow night, we have another cold front moving into the area bringing with it a chance for some showers for the western counties and weak thunderstorm possibility for our far eastern counties through Saturday morning. Saturday, anticipate temperatures to be in the upper 40s in the morning and to warm into the upper 60s by that afternoon.
Sunday, look for starting temperatures to be in the lower 40s and to warm up into the mid 60s by that afternoon. That night, we do see another chance for some showers for most of our eastern counties through the overnight hours. Monday, we are expecting very similar conditions with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. The chance of rain is increasing a lot more throughout the day with widespread chances in the early evening for all areas outside of the Big Bend. After this work week, make sure you have those rain coats with you through the beginning of next week. It is looking like West Texas is finally going to be getting some precipitation.
