More North Korea missile center activity spotted, Seoul says

Suh also told lawmakers that the North was restoring facilities at a rocket launch site in Tongchang-ri that it partially dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps, an assessment supported by private U.S. reports based on satellite imagery. While the NIS believes the North has not produced plutonium for nuclear weapons in months, signs of use have been seen at the uranium-enrichment facility at the North's main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, the lawmaker said. The International Atomic Energy Agency provided a similar estimation in a recent report.