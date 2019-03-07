Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization, says he is owed $1.9M

It alleges breach of contract and seeks damages on Cohen’s behalf.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, tells reporters as he departs that he will "continue to cooperate" with the House Intelligence Committee as he prepares for a three-year prison sentence for lying to Congress and other charges, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press | March 7, 2019 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 12:36 PM

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit claiming the Trump Organization failed to pay nearly $2 million toward his legal defense.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in New York state court claims the Trump Organization stopped paying Cohen's mounting legal fees after he began cooperating with federal prosecutors.

Messages seeking comment have been left with the Trump Organization.

The lawsuit says the company stopped paying for his legal defense about two months after the FBI raided Cohen's home and office.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to tax crimes, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.