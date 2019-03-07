HIVE comics encourages literacy, holds special offer for teachers

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The HIVE comics is looking to increase literacy among Odessa youth as well as give back to teachers.
The store is offering Scholastic titles and many other books for near wholesale price, along with a 25 percent discount to teachers with ID.
Matt Bertrand, owner of HIVE comics, says they are ready and willing to partner with local schools in order to promote and grow the love of reading in our community.
“From the git go I’ve tried to be very very engaged in the community, and one of my not so secret goals or missions is to get kids involved in reading and loving reading," said Bertrand. "I feel that comics are a great tool for that.”
The HIVE also offers readings, or discussions addressing the importance of literacy.
