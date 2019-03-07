First Native American Woman sits in Speaker’s Chair during debate

WASHINGTON (KWES) - Thursday, Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico became the first Native American woman to sit in the Speaker’s chair during debate.
Haaland presided over debate on H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
The For the People Act is House Democrats’ transformative bill aimed at ending corruption in politics and ensuring fair access to the ballot box.
“When a young woman of color sees me in the Speaker’s Chair, I want them to think ‘I can do that,’ that’s part of why I’m here,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland. “I want to help those who have not been represented before to identify with me and identify with Congress. It's their Congress too – it belongs to all of us.”
After Haaland took the rostrum, Congresswoman Sharice Davids, fellow Native American woman in Congress, posted the following powerful image:
Haaland is a long-time organizer who has worked to increase access to the ballot box in New Mexico and particularly in Indian Country and rural areas for nearly 20 years.
