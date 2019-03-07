Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Winds will be breezy at around 10-15 mph in the Permian Basin, but will be much stronger as you go west to the higher elevations. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe Mountains. They could see gusts up to 60 mph over the next couple days. This will also result in high fire danger in our western counties, stretching all the way into the western Permian Basin. No outdoor burning and don't flick those cigarettes outside the car please!