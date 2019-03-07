Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The much-awaited warm-up has arrived to West Texas and SE New Mexico with highs in the 70s and 80s in many areas. We've also seen an increase in cloud-cover this afternoon. The clouds will act like a blanket over West Texas tonight, trapping some heat near the ground, as overnight low temperatures will likely stay in the 50s in Midland/Odessa. We're looking at a repeat warm day Friday, as highs rise into the 70s and 80s again.
Winds will be breezy at around 10-15 mph in the Permian Basin, but will be much stronger as you go west to the higher elevations. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Guadalupe Mountains. They could see gusts up to 60 mph over the next couple days. This will also result in high fire danger in our western counties, stretching all the way into the western Permian Basin. No outdoor burning and don't flick those cigarettes outside the car please!
Our attention then turns to rain chances. There is a slight chance Friday night and overnight into Saturday of a shower or weak storm, mainly in the eastern Permian Basin, but most areas will stay dry. Slight rain chances arrive back on Sunday, but the main show won’t be here until Monday and Tuesday. Many models are in agreement with the potential of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Flooding, gusty winds, and even some hail all remain possibilities during this time. We’ll continue to update you with the latest.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.