City of Midland offices close Friday for Officer Heidelberg’s funeral

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Funeral plans for the Midland police officer killed on duty have been set.
Officer Nathan Heidelberg’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Midland.
The church is located at 2104 W. Louisiana.
The City of Midland has announced they will close offices starting at 1 p.m. Friday for the funeral services.
If you would like to leave flowers for the officer’s family, his cruiser will be on display outside of the police department through 8 a.m. on March 11.
