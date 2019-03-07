City of Midland offices close Friday for Officer Heidelberg’s funeral

Community reaches out to show support for MPD Officer killed on duty
By Kirsten Geddes | March 6, 2019 at 10:12 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 11:41 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Funeral plans for the Midland police officer killed on duty have been set.

Officer Nathan Heidelberg’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Midland.

The church is located at 2104 W. Louisiana.

The City of Midland has announced they will close offices starting at 1 p.m. Friday for the funeral services.

If you would like to leave flowers for the officer’s family, his cruiser will be on display outside of the police department through 8 a.m. on March 11.

