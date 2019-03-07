Andrews man arrested for shooting shop owner

ANDREWS, TX (KWES) - Authorities arrested Donuvon Fitzgerald, 30, and charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Thursday.
The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at Knight’s Tire located at 1050 E. Broadway around 10:26 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, the caller saw Fitzgerald flee the area in a maroon Chevrolet Cruze.
Diego Mendoza told officers Fitzgerald purchased some tires and rims from his shop and had come to pick them up.
An argument ensued, leading Fitzgerald to shoot Mendoza in the back.
Mendoza was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center for treatment and later transferred by ambulance to Odessa Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
While responding to the scene, an Andrews County Sheriff’s Deputy located Fitzgerald and stopped him in the 100 block of West Broadway.
He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Andrews County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.