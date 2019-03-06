You can help name the Midland Downtown Library

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County Public Library is inviting Midlanders to help rename the downtown location.
Voting and name submissions will be accepted through March 22.
Midland County will consider the most popular choice from the vote as well as the top submissions for the write-in nomination.
The new library will have a ribbon-cutting and open house event in early April to celebrate its reopening.
To vote on the library name you can call 432-688-4332 or by clicking here.
