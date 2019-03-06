Representative Landgraf backs, co-authors House Bill 3

AUSTIN, TX (KWES) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, recently co-authored House Bill 3, comprehensive legislation to fundamentally transform the public school finance system in Texas.
School finance and property tax reform are the two top priorities for the 86th Texas Legislature and both have been declared emergency items by Governor Greg Abbott.
Land says he is proud to be a co-author of House Bill 3 and looks forward to working to make sure it is passed.
“This is the kind of meaningful school finance reform I’ve been eager to make happen since before I became a member of the legislature,” Landgraf said.
The Texas Plan invests in Texas students and teachers by adding $9 billion in state funding into classrooms.
It ushers in property tax reform by lowering school property taxes by 4 cents statewide, and for the Permian Basin, House Bill 3 reduces recapture, or “Robin Hood,” by 38%.
House Bill 3 also raises the minimum educator salary schedule and allocates an additional $140 million in funding for a teach quality program, providing districts with the resources for recruiting and retaining teachers in the classroom, which are desperately needed in West Texas.
To learn more, visit www.thetexasplan.com.
The 86th Texas legislative session is underway and will run through May 27, 2019.
