Odessa Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying suspects of a theft at an Odessa Wal-Mart

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects of a January theft at an Odessa Wal-Mart.
On January 16 at around 6:42 p.m. two men, pictured above, and a woman scanned only a portion of the items they left with at the self-checkout at the Wal-Mart on 2450 NW Loop 338.
The three left with approximately 197 dollars of unpaid merchandise and exited in the vehicle shown below.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Detective K. Barragan at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 19-02547.
