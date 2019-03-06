Odessa Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying suspects of a theft at an Odessa Wal-Mart

(Source: Odessa Police Department)
By Pierson Beach | March 6, 2019 at 4:50 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 4:50 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects of a January theft at an Odessa Wal-Mart.

On January 16 at around 6:42 p.m. two men, pictured above, and a woman scanned only a portion of the items they left with at the self-checkout at the Wal-Mart on 2450 NW Loop 338.

The three left with approximately 197 dollars of unpaid merchandise and exited in the vehicle shown below.

(Source: Odessa Police Department)
(Source: Odessa Police Department)

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Detective K. Barragan at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 19-02547.

