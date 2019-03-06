Odessa City Council responds to Governor Greg Abbott

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - In February, the state Senate proposed a property tax roll-back bill that would cap how much a city could raise rates without voter approval.
The Odessa City Council voted unanimously to oppose the property tax cap, and Governor Greg Abbott tweeted about it, questioning the council’s loyalty to Odessa Residents.
“Odessa City Council turns against their own citizens’ demands about property tax reform,” Abbott said in a tweet.
Abbott then claimed that “the Legislature will put citizens first”.
Tuesday evening, city council members discussed their decision regarding the property tax bill made at the previous meeting.
City Council Member Peggy Dean believes that many of the concerns residents had came from miscommunication and a lack of understanding between council and the public.
“A lot of the decisions that we make may be decisions that people may not agree with but I think if they understand them it doesn’t bring out the nasty comments,” said Peggy Dean, city council member.
Council members also say they took the position because they did not want the state to govern local officials.
“So, it really had nothing to do with the amount, as much as it had to do with the State government telling the local officials what they could and could not do,” said Dean.
The council members believe citizens should trust their decision making because they are in locally elected positions.
“I think that’s why we are elected as local officials is to make those determinations on a city to city basis and our’s would be Odessa,” said Dean
Dean also commented that she believes that by tabling the issue, citizens may have felt more heard.
The city council members recognized this situation as a lesson and an opportunity to learn but assures Odessa that they are well taken care of.
“You have a very, very compelling group of city council members now that care about Odessa, Texas," Dean reassured.
