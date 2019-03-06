Morning Weather Update from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Wednesday! We are expecting to finally start off a little warmer today. This morning, expect to see temperatures in the upper 20s and upper 50s by this afternoon. You will still want a jacket this morning, but you probably will not need it by this afternoon. Tomorrow, we are expecting to really start warming up and stay warm through the remainder of the work week. In the morning, expect temperatures to start in the lower 40s and warm into the lower 80s by that afternoon. We are looking for mostly cloudy skies, but conditions will still be very pleasant outside. Friday is going to be very similar, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s.