Midland man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of a child

Blevins was arrested after bribing a child into performing oral sex in exchange for a PlayStation

Kyle Blevins (Source: Midland County Jail)
By Victor Blanco | March 6, 2019 at 5:30 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 5:34 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced Kyle Lawrence Blevins, 32, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Blevins was arrested in 2018 after a victim, a male under 14 years old, said Blevins bribed him into performing oral sex in exchange for a PlayStation.

The trial began on Monday, March 4, but the offenses were alleged to have occurred over the course of several years.

Blevins’ assaults were were brought to light when a video recording of one was discovered by the victim’s mother.

He was found guilty of all three counts, Wednesday, March 6, after two hours of deliberation by a jury.

The Court assessed his punishment at 25 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

