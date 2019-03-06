Midland man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of a child

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced Kyle Lawrence Blevins, 32, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
Blevins was arrested in 2018 after a victim, a male under 14 years old, said Blevins bribed him into performing oral sex in exchange for a PlayStation.
The trial began on Monday, March 4, but the offenses were alleged to have occurred over the course of several years.
Blevins’ assaults were were brought to light when a video recording of one was discovered by the victim’s mother.
He was found guilty of all three counts, Wednesday, March 6, after two hours of deliberation by a jury.
The Court assessed his punishment at 25 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.