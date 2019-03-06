Jersey Mike’s Subs gives 100% to the West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND - ODESSA, TX (KWES) - While each sandwich is feeding those who walk in, each penny made at Jersey Mikes is feeding those hungry West Texas families.
Every year, Jersey Mike’s Subs in both Midland and Odessa give all their proceeds to the West Texas Food Bank. As part of their Day of Giving, it’s how the company helps out a local organization. For the fourth year, they’re helping out the West Texas Food Bank.
"People who are on fixed income, it's hard for them to keep up with cost of living in West Texas," said West Texas Food Bank Executive Director Libby Campbell. "Our groceries are more. Our fuel is more. Housing is more. Lots of those extra expenses come on and those people need support."
Last year, Jersey Mike's raised over $10,000 at both Midland and Odessa locations. With the summer coming up, that's funds they need to feed.
"We need this is this time of year cause kids are out of school, and more parents and guardians go through food in the summer," said Campbell.
Once a day every year, generosity adds to each layer on a day of giving and that's where kindness continues to fill with the best ingredients.
“That’s why I like doing this because we give back and its 100% of the sales and everything goes to them and that’s pretty awesome,” said Midland Jersey Mike’s Subs Assistant Manager Andrea Flournly. “Just to see how busy we are and how many people come and help us, it’s cool. I like it.”
Jersey Mike’s Subs is open until 9 p.m. at both Midland and Odessa locations.
