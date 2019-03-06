George W. Bush Childhood Home presents spring break coloring adventure

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - f you’re looking for a fun activity for your children without having to leave Midland, the George W. Bush Childhood Home has you covered.
From March 7 though March 17, you can pick up or print out a coloring sheet of George W. Bush and have your child use their creative talents to add some pizzazz. Then you can take him around town to local historical sites and attractions and take pictures.
You can submit the photos and a list of places visited to the Bush Home for the chance to win a prize basket. Email this information, as well as your contact information and your child’s name to info@bushchildhoodhome.org.
There will be three prizes available, one for the George who traveled the furthest from Midland/Odessa, one for the George who traveled to the most place in the Midland/Odessa area and Facebook’s favorite.
Prize baskets will include donations from the Museum of the Southwest, the Midland RockHounds, Cinergy Entertainment and more.
The event is free to participate in. You can drop by the George W. Bush Childhood Home after March 7 to pick up a coloring page or find it by clicking here.
