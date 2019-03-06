Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's still been a cool day out today, but we are seeing warmer temperatures than we had been at the beginning of the week with plenty of sunshine outside. Tonight, we will be cool, but definitely not as cold as we have been. Overnight temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s through much of the region, so staying above the freezing mark.
Winds will shift from the south to the southwest on Thursday, which will bring very warm temperatures to West Texas and SE New Mexico. We'll see some sunshine in the morning and early afternoon, but increasing clouds as we head later in the day as temperatures soar into the upper 70s and low 80s. Very similar weather conditions are expected Friday, but we do have a very slight rain chance overnight Friday into Saturday.
The best rain chances will in the eastern Permian Basin, and a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, but chances are slim, and most areas will stay dry. We’ll see cooler weather starting Saturday with highs near 70, and falling into the 50s and 60s by early next week. A much better chance of rain arrives Monday and Tuesday, with the chance of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. We’ll be able to give more details on this event as we get closer to it.
