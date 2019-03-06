Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The best rain chances will in the eastern Permian Basin, and a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, but chances are slim, and most areas will stay dry. We’ll see cooler weather starting Saturday with highs near 70, and falling into the 50s and 60s by early next week. A much better chance of rain arrives Monday and Tuesday, with the chance of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. We’ll be able to give more details on this event as we get closer to it.