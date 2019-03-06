Ellen Noël Art Museum calling for entries for 61st Annual Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum is now accepting entries for the 61st Annual Permian Basin Juried Art Exhibition.
The exhibit begins Thursday, March 7, and ends March 28.
This annual show is organized by the Ellen Noël Art Museum in partnership with the Odessa Art Association and aims to highlight the talent of artists in and around the West Texas region.
All artists in the show create work based on the same theme. This year they are encouraged to explore the theme, Out of Place.
Accepted pieces will be included in the exhibition with the possibility of being awarded Best of Show, one of four Honorable Mentions, or People’s Choice.
Best of Show and Honorable Mentions are all selected by the Juror.
People’s Choice is selected by public vote which occurs throughout the duration of the exhibition and is awarded when it closes.
Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to participate, you do not need to be a Museum member or a member of the Odessa Art Association.
Terms of entry can be found on the Museum’s website.
An opening reception will be held May 9 at 6 p.m. during which the awards will be announced.
The People’s Choice Award will be announced at the closing of the exhibition giving visitors between May 9 and June 23 to vote for their favorite pieces.
