Donation drive for the victims devastated by Alabama tornado

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Music City Mall houses a donation drive March 9 from 2-6 p.m. sponsored by Investment Corporation of America.
ICA CEO John Bushman already pledged a $100,000 donation on behalf of his employees and wife to help the relief effort.
“We are counting on the generosity of our fellow West Texans to help our neighbors in need in Eastern Alabama,” Bushman said. “We invite you to Music City Mall this weekend to make a donation to help relief efforts.”
All donations from the drive will be sent to the American Red Cross to aid in recovery and clean-up costs.
Inside, at the Dillard’s Courtyard, live music will be featured for the event.
Also, donations can be mailed to ICA at P.O. Box 2969, Odessa, TX, 79760 with checks made payable to American Red Cross.
