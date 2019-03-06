Do you know if your vehicle has an open recall?

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department want to encourage the public to be mindful of knowing if their vehicle needs a recall.
Although it may be pain to take in your vehicle to get serviced, the effects of either not knowing or ignoring the recall can have negative consequences.
One in four vehicles on the road have an open safety recall that needs to be resolved according to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration.
NHTSA says tens of millions of vehicles with Takata air bags are under recall, the largest in U.S. history.
OPD says not all owners will receive a recall notice in the mail because manufacturers have difficulty finding owners.
This is due to older or used models.
However, car owners need to be diligent and responsible by checking on recall updates to avoid costly damages.
Getting a free fix from manufacturers can prevent accidents or even fatalities.
Visit checktoprevent.org or https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls to check if your vehicle needs a recall.
For visual help, follow along with this YouTube video.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.