VERIFY: Yes, parking against traffic is illegal in Texas, here’s why

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Traffic laws are constantly changing and keeping up to date can be difficult.
In Texas, lawmakers have enacted traffic laws designed to ensure the safety of the driving public.
One Midland resident wrote to ask the legality of parking on the street.
THE QUESTION:
Can you park against traffic?
THE ANSWER:
According to the Odessa Police Department, parking against traffic is absolutely illegal.
WHAT WE FOUND:
OPD offers two easy ways to tell if you’re parked legally are:
- Your tires should be no more than eighteen inches away from the curb
- Your vehicle headlights should be facing the same direction as general traffic
When it comes to enforcing these laws, it is up to the community to help officers keep an eye out.
“We do receive complaints periodically, and when we do receive a complaint we are required to respond, so we are going to respond to every complaint that we do receive," said Corporal Steve LeSueur, Odessa Police Department
When an officer does respond to a parking complaint, it is up to their discretion on whether to give a ticket or a warning.
If you have a question you would like us to verify, send it into News@KWES.com.