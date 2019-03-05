Top winners of 2018 Entrepreneurial Challenge say business continues to going well

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - In October 2018, three local entrepreneurs were awarded $75,000 to get a running start on their businesses thanks to the Midland Development Corporation.
The Tall City Brewery and Most Wanted Waste Disposal discussed how their business is coming along, where that money has been spent and their gratitude for MDC’s investment.
“For Tall City Brewing, our plan has always been to create a family friendly craft beer experience for West Texas, and our goal was to try to create a spot for people to be proud of Midland,” said Owner of Tall City Brewing Jarrod Sparks.
Sparks said the brewery is still in the early phases of construction but predicts the brewery will be ready for business shortly after construction is finished coming up in late spring or early summer.
Other winner, “Most Wanted Waste Disposal” is an entrepreneurial business with a concentration towards contracting and commercial residential construction.
“We show up, we roll off a container. whatever debris you may have or waste whichever or, you fill up in the container, we then take to container to the city landfill and drop it off,” said owner of Most Wanted Waste Disposal Brandon Bradley.
Bradley says winning the challenge and investment has been solely used towards two trucks and a trailer, which has truly helped his business take off.
Bradley said, “Really and truly it’s given me the ability to really tip my toe into something that I would otherwise not be able to do anything more than dream about. you can prepare all you want, but unless you get out there actually on the field, on the court, or on dominant swing you’ll never hit anything. and they kind of gave me what I needed in terms to get into the game and start to play.”
