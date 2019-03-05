A teenage girl, a devastating accident and the doctor who put her back together

So, back to that one more surprise. Smith's first trip to the Stock Show since the accident brought her another winner, a reserve grand champion goat — and big money.“At Fort Worth you sell and then you go in the back and take pictures with your buyers,” Walker said. “And here comes Dr. Ming, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, did he just do that?'"What he did was show up in his cowboy hat and add his own money to the winning bid by an investment group, Endeavor Acquisitions, LLC and Acclaim Bone and Joint Institute. This gave Smith top dollar — $25,000 — and sent a message to his patient at the same time."To let them know and to let her know how proud I am of her and what she's accomplished. Not just through this situation but everything in her life,” Ming said. "It's one of those success stories that keeps you going, when days are tough. She's definitely the type of patient that has been really special to me and my family."As for the tough country girl who has endured so much pain, her days of caring for goats might eventually come to an end.