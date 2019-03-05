Suits with Skills graduation for domestic abuse survivors

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Junior League of Midland honors six female survivors of domestic abuse during spring commencement.
Suits with Skills eight week mentoring program designed to help women transition into self-sufficient lives.
Junior League mentors teach valuable life and work skills such as financial planning, constructing a resume, preparing for an interview, conducting healthy conversation and advocating high self-esteem.
Upon completing the program, everyone goes on a shopping spree to stock up on work clothes that will make them look and feel good.
The bi-annual graduation ceremony took place at the Junior League of Midland Headquarters on March 7.
Honorable Sara Kate Billingsley of the 446th District Court of Ector County gave the keynote address.
