Odessa Animal Shelter closing for repairs, close to capacity

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Animal Shelter is warning citizens that the shelter will be closed this weekend for repairs.
The shelter will be closed on March 9. As the shelter is normally closed Sundays, it will resume normal business hours on March 11.
The shelter is also asking for help adopting animals. According to a Facebook post on the Odessa Police Department page, the shelter is close to capacity and are hoping to get animals adopted out.
If you are interested in adopting a furry friend you can visit the shelter on 910 W. 42nd Street.
