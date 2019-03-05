MPD officer shot and killed on duty identified

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - According to Midland police spokesperson, an officer has died after being shot while on duty.
Officer Heidelberg, a five-year veteran of MPD and a Field Training Officer, was killed on the morning of March 5.
According to the police department, the officer, along with three other officers, was responding to a burglar alarm in Midland.
Even though Heidelberg announced he was at the front door, the homeowner thought he was breaking in and shot him above his bulletproof vest, the department stated in an email.
He was transported to the hospital, but died early Tuesday morning.
Since learning of the officer’s death, the community has taken to social media to give their condolences.
Mayor Morales posting on Facebook, “Please keep the family & MPD in your prayers.” He also asked the community to lower their flags in honor of the officer.
The body will be transported to Tarrant County for an autopsy on Tuesday afternoon. We’re told the Sweetwater Fire Department will be honoring him at the Arizona bridge.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.