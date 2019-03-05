Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

I hope everyone made it through those bitter cold temperatures yesterday. This morning, we are still expecting cooler temperatures around 20 degrees and to warm to the mid to upper 40s by this afternoon. I would still recommend bundling up for this morning. Tomorrow, expect temperatures to be around 30 degrees in the morning and to warm up to around 60 degrees by the afternoon. Thursday is when the warmer weather returns to the area again.
On this day, expect temperatures to be in the lower 80s in the afternoon and start in the lower 40s that morning. I cannot wait for these conditions to get here. Friday, we are looking at similar conditions with lows in the lower 50s and highs around 80 degrees. There is a chance for some showers late Friday into early Saturday starting in the southeastern counties and then for the Permian Basin and eastern counties until around sunrise on Saturday morning. If you plan on being out on Friday, make sure you have a rain coat with you so you are prepared for this.
