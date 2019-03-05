MPD officer shot and killed on duty

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - According to Midland police spokesperson, an officer has died after being shot while on duty.
According to the police department, the officer, along with three other officers, was responding to a burglar alarm in Midland.
Even thought the officer announced he was at the front door, the homeowner thought he was breaking in and shot him, the department stated in an email.
He was transported to the hospital, but died early Tuesday morning.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
