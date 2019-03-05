MCH Cardiologist provides tips to avoid a stroke in light of Luke Perry’s death

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - It was a sad day in Hollywood March 4 as actor Luke Perry passed away just days after suffering what was described by doctors as a massive stroke.
The former 90210 icon was just 52-years-old.
According to the American Heart Association strokes are the number four cause of death in the United States and the number one cause of disability.
Though doctors, like Medical Center Hospital’s cardiologist Fernando Boccalandro, want to remind the public that there are measures you can take to reduce your risk of stroke.
“So there is a number of risk factors that you can work on to reduce your risk of a stroke, people that have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and smokers are at most risk," said Dr. Boccalandro.
The cardiologist also says that those the best option for those who may find themselves at risk is to maintain a close relationship with their physician in order to develop a risk model and treatment plan.
“Based on those risk models we can determine the best ways to prevent a stroke,” said Dr. Boccalandro.
While keeping your risk factors in check is key to preserving your health, Dr. Boccalandro also stresses the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices such as cutting back on alcohol, quitting smoking, eating healthier, and exercising frequently.
“A diet that is rich in vegetables, and exercise is associated with a decreased risk of stroke,” said Dr. Boccalandro.
Though in a worst case scenario, being able to identify someone having a stroke and getting them urgent treatment is essential to their recovery.
In order to do this, Dr. Boccalandro recommends people to familiarize themselves with the FAST acronym.
