Falcons gearing up for Lone Star Conference Championships

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - UTPB men’s basketball has advanced to the Lone Star Conference Championships in their three years as a member of the conference.
The Falcons split their last two games of the season beating Texas A&M Commerce on Thursday but fell short to Tarleton Saturday.
The Falcons head into the post season as the #7 seed and will take on the #2 seed Texas A&M Commerce in a rematch from last week. UTPB will head to Frisco to take on the Lions and tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Comerica Center.
