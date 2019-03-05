Fairgrounds road extension project broken into 2 phases, officials say

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland DevelopMonday, city staff briefed the Midland Development Corporation on the Fairgrounds Rd extension project.
Staff says the project will be split into two phases as plans are to extend Fairgrounds Rd. from its current endpoint at Loop 250 north to Occidental Parkway, just south of the Martin County line.
Phase one of the project will extend Fairgrounds road from its endpoint at Loop 250 to where it would meet Mockingbird Lane.
Phase two of the project will extend Mockingbird Lane to the designed path of the Fairgrounds Road extension and then extend Fairgrounds road all the way north to Occidental parkway.
Officials say phase two of the project will be the first phase completed due to developer participation from Betenbough homes.
Betenbough Homes has a vested interest in the project as a new development they’re building called Lonestar Trails 2 will be adjacent to the Fairgrounds road extension.
The Lonestar Trails 2 development could build anywhere from 800 to 1,100 homes.
Phase one of the project doesn’t currently have a price tag because it remains under design.
Phase two of the Project is expected to cost just over $7 million between paving costs and the installation of a waterline.
The city already has a deal in place with Betenbough Homes for the developer to pay for 70 percent of those costs. Which leaves a leftover cost of just over $2 million.
The City of Midland and the Midland Development Corporation will split that bill evenly paying out just over $1 M each.
