Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It was another frigid morning across West Texas. In fact, we got down to a low of 20 degrees at Midland Int'l for the 2nd day in a row...brrr! The good news is that it's all uphill from now till the end of the work week! Today's highs will reach the 40s through much of the area while lows will be chilly once again, but staying about 10 degrees warmer than we saw last night. Temperatures are still expected to fall below freezing so bundle up!