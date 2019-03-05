Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It was another frigid morning across West Texas. In fact, we got down to a low of 20 degrees at Midland Int'l for the 2nd day in a row...brrr! The good news is that it's all uphill from now till the end of the work week! Today's highs will reach the 40s through much of the area while lows will be chilly once again, but staying about 10 degrees warmer than we saw last night. Temperatures are still expected to fall below freezing so bundle up!
Heading into Wednesday, southerly winds will arrive back to the region, bringing yet warmer air to the area. High temps will be around 60 degrees for many of us under mostly sunny skies. Breezy southwesterly winds will bring well above average temps for Thursday and Friday. While we will see more clouds in the area, high temperatures low to soar into the upper 70s and low 80s, a far cry from the start to this week!
A low pressure system arrive from the west Friday night and Saturday morning. It will being a slight chance of showers and storms, mainly in the eastern Permian Basin. It will also bring high temperatures back into the 60s and 70s for the weekend and into next week. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday and Tuesday.
