This week in history: International Women’s Day is born

Another them presented by the website for International Women’s Day is #BalanceforBetter -- working for a more gender-balanced world in all walks of life, business and government. The campaign will run all year long. As motivation, women and men are encouraged to “strike the pose” by holding their hands up to make their body in the shape of a "W" and then share a photo on social media using the hashtags #IWD2019 and #BalanceForBetter.