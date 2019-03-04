Texas Nursing Student Association collecting supplies for local crisis centers

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin chapter of the Texas Nursing Student Association is working to help crisis centers in the area.
From March 1 to April 30 the TNSA will be selling teal items to raise funds and collecting household items, stuffed animals and more.
The funds raised and donated items will be given to the Crisis Center of West Texas and the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center.
The TNSA is selling teal bracelets and teal ribbon pins for $5 and teal ribbon appliques for $1. In addition to raising funds, these teal items will help out with Sexual Assault Awareness Month which is April.
The Crisis Center of West Texas needs white towels and sheets, pillows, cleaning supplies and other household items. The Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center needs new stuffed animals, new soft blankets, prepackaged snacks and drinks, art supplies and books, t-shirts, sweatpants, sports bras and underwear.
For more information on the fundraiser or to access the Amazon wish lists and PayPal you can click here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.