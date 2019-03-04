Sunday Evening Weather Update

Currently, things are slowly clearing out from the northeast. Models were way too fast in clearing us out today, and as such, temperatures had zero chance at rebounding even slightly behind the front. Midland has been reporting temperatures at or below freezing since about 10 AM. Dry air is moving in, but it might take a little time. Enough time, in fact, that more fog could form before dew points drop. Fog will be most likely south of the Pecos River, but it should dissipate as the dry air moves in. Once it does, things will get even colder. We can be fortunate this isn’t a wind event, because even with the 10-20 MPH winds we are expecting, things will feel very cold in the morning. I’m talking wind chills approaching 0 degrees.