Sunday Evening Weather Update

The Arctic front arrived, and with it, we saw lots of fog, drizzle, low clouds, but I think mostly the talk of the town was the cold temperatures. I saw lots of people wearing beanies and scarves and gloves, and that's good! Don't put them away, because it will only get worse.
Currently, things are slowly clearing out from the northeast. Models were way too fast in clearing us out today, and as such, temperatures had zero chance at rebounding even slightly behind the front. Midland has been reporting temperatures at or below freezing since about 10 AM. Dry air is moving in, but it might take a little time. Enough time, in fact, that more fog could form before dew points drop. Fog will be most likely south of the Pecos River, but it should dissipate as the dry air moves in. Once it does, things will get even colder. We can be fortunate this isn’t a wind event, because even with the 10-20 MPH winds we are expecting, things will feel very cold in the morning. I’m talking wind chills approaching 0 degrees.
Tomorrow will see much of the Permian Basin struggle to hit freezing. I think the models are once again being too aggressive at clearing us out. Some are suggesting 40s for highs tomorrow, but I'm not buying it. If we see some sunshine, we could warm up a bit tomorrow afternoon, but I think we're going to have a hard time doing so. Confidence is pretty low in this temperature forecast. I'm going a bit warmer than the National Weather Service, but they could just as easily be right.
Please look out for one another tomorrow. Avoid time outside if possible, and if you have to be outside, make sure you layer up, and find time to get inside and get warm every half hour or so if you can. It will be a good idea to send the youngsters off to school with gloves and a beanie tomorrow, it will still be plenty cold when you pick them up from school. Make sure you have a plan for your pets, and if you know anyone sensitive to the cold, maybe just give them a call and check in on them.
Tuesday should see our air mass moderate just a touch, though we’re in for another chilly night. Highs should go back to the 40s, then get back to near normal on Wednesday. Then, thankfully, we should see 70s and 80s yet again by Thursday!
