New Mexico fugitive arrested in Mexico, FBI says

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KWES) - Angel Deleon, 41, wanted for his alleged involvement with a prison gang in New Mexico, was arrested in Mexico Friday, March 1.
DeLeon was allegedly involved in one of two murders on March 26, 2001, in service of the gang.
December 1, 2015, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, after DeLeon was charged federally with violent crimes in aid of racketeering (murder).
The FBI worked with Mexican authorities to track down and arrest Deleon and the process to extradite him to the U.S. is underway.
