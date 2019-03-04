Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Well it looks like Mother Nature decided to crank up the AC again. This morning, we are looking at temperatures to start in the upper teens and only warm into the mid to lower 30s by this afternoon. If you have to be outside today, be sure that you bundle up and wear something to keep your head warm. Not only are we looking for bitter cold temperatures, but we are also looking at wind chill values making many areas feel like there in the single digits this morning. There is another chance for some patchy fog this morning. Be on the lookout for that, and be careful on the roadways today. Tonight, we are still looking to stay in the mid to lower 20s. Take extra caution to make sure your pipes do not freeze and bring you pets inside where it is warm and dry. Tomorrow, we are expecting morning temperatures to be in the lower 20s and to warm into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.
As the week continues, we will slowly start warming back up. You will still want to have a jacket until we get through the middle of the week. Wednesday, expect conditions to start in the lower 30s and to warm to around 60 degrees by that afternoon. Thursday, look for temperatures to start in the lower 40s and to warm to around 80 degrees by the the afternoon. Until then, make sure you and your family are prepared for colder conditions.
