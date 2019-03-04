2 more blood pressure drug recalls for cancer risk; 4 in one week

“We are deeply concerned about the presence of a third nitrosamine impurity in certain ARB (angiotensin II receptor blocker) medications, but it’s important to underscore that, based on the FDA’s initial evaluation, the increased risk of cancer to patients with NMBA exposure appears to be the same for NDMA exposure but less than the risk from NDEA exposure," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. "That said, any presence of such impurities in drug products is not acceptable."