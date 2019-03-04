MISD magnet schools are now accepting applications

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you are interested in having your child attend any of the MISD schools of choice for the next school year, now is the time to apply.
Applications have been accepted since March 2.
Here is a list of schools you can apply for:
- Bowie Fine Arts Academy
- Pease Communications and Technology Academy
- Washington STEM Academy
- Carver Center
- Ben Milam International Academy
- Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary
- San Jacinto Junior High
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy
For more information on how to enroll you can visit the MISD website here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.