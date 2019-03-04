Marshalls to offer online shopping later this year

The Marshalls store experience soon only will be a few clicks away.
TJX Companies announced it will launch a website under its Marshalls brand later this year, Bloomberg reports. It currently offers a site for customers to find store locations, buy gift cards and more, but no merchandise.
There's a draw to sorting through an eclectic collection of furniture, kitchen items and dishware. Bloomberg reports in-store sales at Marshalls and sister store T.J. Maxx "exceeded expectations" last quarter.
Officials hope the sort of treasure-hunting experience can be replicated online.
Business Insider reports the assortment of online items will be different than what's sold in traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The website will be "complementary," similar to the experience offered by T.J. Maxx, CEO Ernie Herrman said.
There is no concrete date of the website’s launch.