Lincoln Day dinner with Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk (Source: Facebook)
By Madelaine Perrault | March 4, 2019 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 3:44 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Republican party presents guest speaker Charlie Kirk for 2019 Lincoln Day Dinner.

Kirk is the Founder and President of Turning Point USA, a national student movement aimed at bolstering youths and enlightening them on Republican principals of limited government and free markets.

The dinner offers the chance for a community discussion concerning the Basin’s college campuses.

The event will be held on March 7 at the Odessa Country Club.

Seating starts at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. for all attendees.

Ticket information can be found at ectorcountygop.com, but to purchase tickets contact Tisha Crow at 432-559-7066.

For further information contact Teri Pearce at 432-638-4707.

