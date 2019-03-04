Lincoln Day dinner with Charlie Kirk

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Republican party presents guest speaker Charlie Kirk for 2019 Lincoln Day Dinner.
Kirk is the Founder and President of Turning Point USA, a national student movement aimed at bolstering youths and enlightening them on Republican principals of limited government and free markets.
The dinner offers the chance for a community discussion concerning the Basin’s college campuses.
The event will be held on March 7 at the Odessa Country Club.
Seating starts at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. for all attendees.
Ticket information can be found at ectorcountygop.com, but to purchase tickets contact Tisha Crow at 432-559-7066.
For further information contact Teri Pearce at 432-638-4707.
