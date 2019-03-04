Everything you need to know about all the performers at ‘Something in the Water’

This rap trio out of Lawrenceville, Georgia has spent part of the last decade entertaining rap and hip hop music listeners on an unimaginable scale. The group is made up of three members: Takeoff, Offset and Quavo. If you don’t listen to them regularly, you might know them best from their hit song “Bad and Boujee.” But fans more familiar with their tenure know hit singles, including their breakout song “Versace,” and also “Fight Night,” “Look At My Dab,” “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake. One of the members, Offset, is also famously known for his partnership with Cardi B, who he fathered a child with named Kulture.