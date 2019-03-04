Everything you need to know about all the performers at ‘Something in the Water’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell released the highly-anticipated lineup for the 'Something in the Water' music festival on Sunday that's got everybody talking.
And he can take my money. Seriously, this lineup is insane, especially for a festival of this scale in Virginia Beach. There are close to 30 acts, some of whom are major performers, for the three-day event at the Oceanfront.
But others might be wondering who some of the performers are. So without further ado, here's what you need to know about each of the performing acts:
Travis Scott
Travis Scott is an American rapper and record producer from Houston, Texas. He’s released three albums, the most recent of which is Astroworld, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019 and features hit singles “Butterfly Effect” and “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake. Scott did production work and numerous features with an array of artists, such as Kanye West and SZA. Scott is also known for his relationship with Kylie Jenner, with whom he fathered a daughter with last year named Stormi.
Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He received massive recognition after releasing his Luv is Rage mixtape, leading to a record label deal with Atlantic Records. He was featured on the hit song, “Bad and Boujee” with rap trio Migos and also made waves with his hit single “XO Tour Llif3.”
Jaden Smith
Son of famous couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith has left his own indelible mark on Hollywood and the music industry. Smith is an actor, rapper and songwriter. You might know him from movies like The Pursuit of Happyness and the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, but Smith has leaned well into his penchant for music. He released his album Cool Tape Vol. 2 in 2014 and his debut studio album Syre in 2017. He also has been a part of two Netflix productions, The Get Down and anime Neo Yokio.
Jhené Aiko
R&B artist Jhené Aiko has spent more than 15 years in the music game and hasn’t slowed down a beat. Her soulful vibes resonate through all of her projects, leading her to well-earned notoriety in R&B music. You might know her from her work through the years on projects like Sailing Soul(s) and her EP, Sail Out, from which she produced hit songs like “3:16AM,” “Bed Peace,” and “The Worst.” She was also featured on hit song with then-boyfriend Big Sean called “Beware.” She released other major albums like Souled Out in 2014 and Trip in 2017.
Missy Elliott
If you don’t know who Missy Elliott is, God help you. This Grammy-award winning rapper, singer, songwriter record producer, dancer and Portsmouth native has so many hits under her belt. She’s earned her enormous fanbase through the 90′s and 2000s and released hit songs like “Get Ur Freak On,” “One Minute Man,” “4 My People,” “Gossip Folks,” and “Work It.” Missy has won five Grammys, 15 Moon Persons from the MTV Video Music Awards, and won six times at the BET Awards. And we’re just scratching the surface.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae is an ultimate powerhouse. Monae is a triple threat, with the talent to sing, act and dance. She gained significant acclaim with the release of concept projects like Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase), The ArchAndroid, The Electric Lady and her most recently-released Dirty Computer. She’s made waves in Hollywood too, where she appeared as supporting characters in Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures and the Oscar-winning film Moonlight.
Dave Matthews Band
Also known by DMB, Dave Matthews Band is a rock band that formed in the early 90′s in Charlottesville, Virginia. Led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Matthews, the group has seven albums under their belt with their most recent Come Tomorrow debuting at number one on Billboard’s 200 Chart.
Pharrell & Friends
Pharrell Williams is the man who brought you ‘Something in the Water.’ This rapper, singer, producer and Virginia Beach native has been delivering hit after hit after hit since the early 2000s. From The Neptunes to N.E.R.D. and even as a solo artist, Pharrell’s popularity has never wavered. He has won ten Grammys and is a two-time Academy Award nominee for his hit song, “Happy” featured in the animated feature film, Despicable Me. As for his “Friends,” we’ll just have to see who he brings to the stage for the festival come April. Fingers crossed for Chad Hugo and Shay Haley.
SZA
Neo-soul and R&B singer-songwriter SZA is a breath of fresh air for the mainstream music scene. Her popularity has increased exponentially within the past few years and for good reason. After the release of her certified platinum album, CTRL in 2017, she’s received national attention and massive acclaim. She’s written songs for Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce and been featured on several other hit songs with other various artists.
D.R.A.M.
D.R.A.M. is a rapper and songwriter who was raised in Hampton, Virginia. He’s created hit songs like “Cha Cha” as well as his breakout single “Broccoli,” which was released in 2016. He’s also performed with artists like Chance the Rapper and Ty Dolla $ign.
Migos
This rap trio out of Lawrenceville, Georgia has spent part of the last decade entertaining rap and hip hop music listeners on an unimaginable scale. The group is made up of three members: Takeoff, Offset and Quavo. If you don’t listen to them regularly, you might know them best from their hit song “Bad and Boujee.” But fans more familiar with their tenure know hit singles, including their breakout song “Versace,” and also “Fight Night,” “Look At My Dab,” “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake. One of the members, Offset, is also famously known for his partnership with Cardi B, who he fathered a child with named Kulture.
A$AP Ferg
A$AP Ferg is a rapper hailing from Harlem in New York City. He started as a member of the group A$AP Mob but broke out into his solo career where he wrote, performed and collaborated with various artists. He’s released two studio albums that include Trap Lord and Always Strive and Prosper. Ferg is arguably best known for his hit single, “Plain Jane.”
Pusha T
Pusha T was a staple for hip hop and rap music through the 90′s and well into the 2000′s. Born in New York, but raised in Virginia Beach, the rapper and songwriter is best known for his role in the group, Clipse with his brother, Gene Thornton who’s known by his stage name, No Malice. Pharrell Williams collaborated with the two brothers early on in their careers. Clipse’s album, Hell Hath No Fury, received massive acclaim after being released in 2006.
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Fresh off his newest studio album, Oxnard, Anderson .Paak has proven his music producing prowess well through his career. His 2016 album, Malibu, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album. But his most recent album, named for his birthplace, Oxnard, California, features artists like Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip from notable group A Tribe Called Quest, Snoop Dogg and J. Cole. The musician is accompanied by a band called The Free Nationals made up of musicians who play electric guitar, bass and piano.
Kaytranada
Kaytranada is a Canadian DJ and record producer part of the duo, The Celestics. He released his studio album, 99.9% in 2016, but has produced several mixtapes and EPs. Most of his music is based in R&B, electronic and dance music and hip hop, but you’ll love the head-bopping vibes his work emanates.
Mac DeMarco
Also from Canada, Mac DeMarco is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter known for his work with indie rock and psychedelic rock, but hear it from DeMarco himself, he'll call it "jizz jazz." He's released three studio albums starting in 2012 with 2, then Salad Days, and finally This Old Dog.
Diplo
Diplo is an American DJ and producer from Mississippi. He’s affiliated with several music groups including LSD, Jack Ü with DJ Skrillex and Silk City with Mark Ronson. He’s also the lead member for Major Lazer. His work covers an array of projects with various artists including Gwen Stefani, M.I.A., Britney Spears, Beyonce, Shakira and Justin Bieber.
Masego
Masego is a contemporary American musician who was born in Jamaica. He calls his own musical style, “TrapHouse Jazz.” The record “Tadow,” that he collaborated with artist FKJ on, gained a lot of popularity when it was released in 2017. It’s worth a listen.
Trap Karaoke
Trap Karaoke was founded in 2015 by music festival organizer Jason Mowatt. It’s what he calls a “user-generated concert” that puts fans at the center of the concert experience, according to the website. Trap Karaoke tours around the country giving music lovers the chance to perform their favorite songs on stage.
Deepak Chopra
Deepak Chopra is an American author, public speaker and alternative medicine advocate from India. He is one of the best-known figures in alternative medicine.
Maggie Rogers
Musician and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers broke into the music scene with her 2016 hit song “Alaska,” which festival organizer Pharrell himself heard during a class at NYU.
Radiant Children
Radiant Children is an R&B group who gained attention after their music was featured on Issa Rae’s HBO show Insecure. The show has garnered popularity not only for its show content but its soundtrack too.
Leikeli47
Leikeli47 is a rapper from Brooklyn. Her single F**k the Summer Up was number one on Jay Z’s Tidal app. Even though she’s a New York native, she said in an interview with High Snobiety that she has roots in Virginia.
Geoffrey Canada
Geoffrey Canada is an educator and social activist who created an organization with the objective to raise high school and college graduation rates among students from Harlem, New York.
J Balvin
J Balvin is a Colombina reggaeton singer who is known for his breakthrough single, "6 AM" which peaked on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. He's worked with artists like Pharell Williams and Major Lazer and also collaborated on Cardi B's hit song "I Like It" off her Grammy-award winning album, Invasion of Privacy.
Rosalía
Rosalía is a Spanish singer and songwriter. She was a nominee at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards for Best Artist and collaborated with Colombian producer J Balvin.
Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh is a DJ, fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear collection. He also founded fashion house Off-White and serves as its CEO.
Kaws
Kaws is an artist and designer known for his work with graffiti, pop art, as well as toys and paintings.