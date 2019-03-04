Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

A surface high pressure system has brought arctic air to a large chunk of the country, including here in West Texas. This morning's low temperature was down to 20 degrees at Midland Int'l Airport, which was the coldest temperature we have seen so far this winter. The rest of the day and into tonight will continue to be downright chilly, as low temperatures drop into the upper teens and low 20s once again.
Make sure to take care of those pets and keep them inside if at all possible. Also, make sure to wear many layers if you plan on being outside in these sub-freezing temps. Thankfully, we are not anticipating any winter precip, so road conditions should stay ice-free. For your Tuesday, it will still be cold, but we are expecting high temps to rebound into the mid to upper 40s under partly sunny skies.
From there, the warming trend will continue rapidly. High temps by Wednesday will already be flirting with the 60 degree mark before sky-rocketing into the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday and Friday. Our next significant chance of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will arrive Friday night and Saturday morning. We’ll also see cooler temps into the weekend, but arctic air is not expected.
