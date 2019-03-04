Complex Community Credit Union hosts poverty simulator

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Complex Community Credit Union put on a poverty simulation to provide real-life scenarios and simulate the struggles of trying to access food, shelter, and other basic needs while living on a limited income.
“So it spans the whole spectrum of poverty, cause poverty is not just not enough money. Poverty spans a huge variety, and in our world, not everybody makes the big oil field money. And so, even in a booming economy right now there’s still poverty and it’s growing,” said Jason Berridge, president of Complex Community Credit Union.
Attendees faced several scenarios from how to buy food, to finding bus rides, job hunting and searching for shelter.
