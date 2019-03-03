Subaru of Midland Odessa partners with MASA

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Subaru of Midland Odessa donated a 2019 Subaru Outback and a $500 discretionary fund per month to the foster-based animal rescue group, Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables.
When it comes to helping lost and abandoned animals, the number of necessary resources continues to grow, just like the problem itself.
“We can’t just put them in a foster home and just forget about them and say oh they’re fine, you know, there’s still ongoing expenses for these animals and of course when a vet bill is extraordinarily high, this money can be used to supplement what is not donated or what we have not fund-raised,” said Tracye Gearhart, president of MASA.
That’s why Subaru decided to step in and do what they could as a business to come to the rescue.
“All the dogs that we pull from the shelter are taken straight to the vet first to be looked over and we do have cases where people will call and there’s a dog hurt on the side of the road so our Subaru to the rescue car will be there to pick that dog up," said Gearheart.
Through its network of volunteers, MASA has successfully saved over 3,600 animals since 2013.
“They have done so much over the years to really try and alleviate the problem and they are at the forefront of dealing with the issues every single day and whether they’re called in the middle of the night or during the day, they’re one of the first respondents when there’s an issue or a pet in need or in distress,” said Paul Hatcher, owner of Subaru of Midland Odessa.
Learn how you can adopt or become a foster parent on MASA’s website.
