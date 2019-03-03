Saturday Evening Weather Update

It was a forecast bust that I feared. A very difficult setup with competing air masses, and unfortunately the cold air mass won out. At least I got the fog part mostly right, though it clearly didn't want to hurry up and burn off like I was hoping. Just 24 hours ago, models indicated a return to some sort of westerly wind by this afternoon, but were much to aggressive with it, so we never really dried out or warmed up like I had hoped. Instead we were stuck with fog, low clouds, and chilly temperatures for most of the day. Move 70 miles southwest, and that wasn't the case as ahead of the front, temperatures are well into the 70s and 80s, some spots flirting with 90!
Tonight we’re already seeing fog start to form, which will become more widespread in the Permian Basin as the night goes on. Some might push into the Trans Pecos as well. We could see some light drizzle, and maybe even some freezing drizzle in the northeast Permian Basin. Just be careful out on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning, and give yourself some extra space between you and the car in front of you encounter low visibility.
Tomorrow we're more confident that a strong arctic will move through sometime in the morning and continue to push southwest up against the mountains by dinner time. Ahead of the front, some locations will hit the 70s before the cold air arrives. Here in Midland, expect the temperature to continually fall throughout the day, and dip below freezing fairly shortly after sunset, if not sooner. The time to prepare for this arctic blast is now. Cover those pipes, take your plants inside, and take care of your pets. It's also a good idea to check in on anyone who is sensitive to the cold, because it's going to be around for a few days.
The air moving in is coming over fresh snow over the central plains, so it will definitely pack a punch. With gusty winds Sunday night through Monday morning, we could see single digit wind chills to start the new work week. Models keep coming down with their temperature forecasts, so its possible that two records could fall on Monday: record cold minimum and record cold maximum temperatures. Suffice to say, the next 48 hours won't be very pleasant. Get the gloves, beanie, warm coat and bundle up!
By Wednesday, things should be a little better with highs in the 50s, then thankfully the pendulum swings quickly back to warm weather with 70s and 80s on Thursday!
