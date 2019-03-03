Saturday Evening Weather Update

It was a forecast bust that I feared. A very difficult setup with competing air masses, and unfortunately the cold air mass won out. At least I got the fog part mostly right, though it clearly didn't want to hurry up and burn off like I was hoping. Just 24 hours ago, models indicated a return to some sort of westerly wind by this afternoon, but were much to aggressive with it, so we never really dried out or warmed up like I had hoped. Instead we were stuck with fog, low clouds, and chilly temperatures for most of the day. Move 70 miles southwest, and that wasn't the case as ahead of the front, temperatures are well into the 70s and 80s, some spots flirting with 90!