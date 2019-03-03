Petroleum Museum hosts ‘Building Bots’ robotics and engineering lab

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Petroleum Museum is hosting a robotics and engineering lab for children in grades K-6th grade.
The Building Bots lab will use STEAM programming to get children excited about learning, team building and creative design.
Lego Robotics, Ozobots and Spheros are just some of the equipment that will be used during the labs.
Classes are divided into K-2nd grade and 3rd-6th grades with each group having multiple dates. Labs will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for both groups.
Labs for the younger group will be held on the first Tuesday of each month from March through May. The older group will have labs on the Third Tuesday of each month.
The cost for the class is $25 per session for museum members and $30 per session for non-members.
For more information or to register your child for this event click here.
