Peeps Cereal is on Target store shelves now and the internet is going crazy for it

View this post on Instagram

NEW PEEPS CEREAL IS OUT ON SHELVES AT TARGET! I might be the first to spot these 🥰. Easter goodies are making there way out and I love it! This is a marshmallow flavored cereal! When you open it up you get a huge wiff of vanilla. If you look closely you can see those white dots that look very similar to oreo os! In fact, I’m pretty sure these are golden oreo os! Slightly smaller and of course some blue and pink ones and marshmallows but other then that... golden oreo os. They have that same exact vanilla sugary taste! Super sweet but super yummy🤤. They might be slightly sweeter but I can’t even tell. They got super vibrant with milk which I loved (no effect on those last two photos)! The milk is super sugary and sweet at the end too. If you haven’t tried golden oreo os, they are very vanillay and almost like a sugar cookie! If you dig the golden oreo os then you gotta get these because MARSH! Marshmallows in cereal is always better! I’m gonna say 9/10 for these babies! 🐰