$1.2 M raised during 2019 Permian Basin Rehab Center Telethon

On March 2 and 3 NewsWest 9 teamed up with the Permian Basin Rehab Center and Crossroads Church to raise funds for the Rehab Center.
The center provides therapy service for children and adults alike. The funds will allow them to continue with occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, audiology and physical therapy.
Throughout the course of the weekend patients shared their stories and $1,201,483 was raised.
A huge thank you to everyone who called and donated to ensure that those who need treatment at PBRC can continue to receive it.
