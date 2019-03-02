Downtown Odessa Inc. encouraging businesses to open shop

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Downtown Odessa Inc. held an event Thursday night that highlighted their commitment to small business in downtown Odessa.
Author Barry Multz, a specialist in small business, was a guest speaker at the event.
Multz believes Downtown Odessa Inc. stands out because they have a vision that many other towns lack.
“There’s a lot of resources and people who really want to be your mentor in the town. If you just ask for help, people will give you the time and resources that you need. But the first thing is, don’t think that you are alone.” said Multz.
Israel Galvan, longtime owner of downtown ‘Isy’s Jewelry’ downtown, received the ‘Legacy Award’ from Downtown Odessa Inc. at the same event.
Galvan had words of encouragement for prospective small business owners in the area.
“Go for it... I mean you never know if you’re going to fail unless you try. I wish I would’ve done the same. I’ve been a jeweler for twenty-four years.... I wish I had done this twenty years earlier.”
Galvan opened Isy’s Fine Jewelry without help of the resources Downtown Odessa Inc. provides, but believes if he had the help, beginning his business would have been far easier.
“It would’ve helped tremendously... I’m excited about the ODC helping future business. There’s some little Mom and Pop shops that I know have taken advantage of the ODC and let them help them and if it weren’t for them they probably wouldn’t be in business today...” said Galvan.
Downtown Odessa, Inc. can help small businesses get started through assistance programs and grants.
For more information visit their website.
